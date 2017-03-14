Pune: School bus driver arrested for ‘molesting’ child

The Pune City Police have arrested a 65-year-old man, who worked as a school bus driver for Kendriya Vidyalaya, for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

A complaint has been lodged in connection with the case at the Uttam Nagar police station. Police have accordingly booked the suspect under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 10 and 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The driver has been molesting the girl since April last year, said police. “After the girl told her parents about the molestation, they filed a police complaint. Accordingly, we have arrested the driver of the school bus… he was produced before a court today. The court has remanded him to police custody till March 15…,” said Sub-inspector S N Nikam, who is investigating the case.