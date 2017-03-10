Pune RTI activist murder: CBI was in process of closing probe again, says brother

(Left) Satish Shetty was killed in January 2010, and Sandeep Shetty. (Left) Satish Shetty was killed in January 2010, and Sandeep Shetty.

Sandeep Shetty, brother of slain RTI activist Satish Shetty, has claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was in the process of “closing the investigation” in the murder case yet again.

Satish Shetty was stabbed to death on January 13, 2010, in Talegaon Dabhade, months after he had exposed an alleged land scam.

Sandeep, who met CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma in Delhi on February 22, told The Indian Express, “The CBI director heard me for about an hour. I was accompanied by D S Shukla, DIG of CBI (SC II). The director asked the DIG about the status of the investigation. The DIG submitted that they had arrested two retired police officers (inspector Bhausaheb Andhalkar and assistant inspector Navnath Kauthale) from Pune rural police on charges of tampering with evidence and shielding the real perpetrators of the crime, and also submitted that both of them where chargesheeted. The DIG further submitted they were in the process of finalising the investigation.”

“The CBI director asked the DIG about the conclusion of investigation. The DIG submitted there wasn’t enough evidence against the accused… the director intervened and said ‘when you have charged somebody for shielding the real perpetrators, you are duty-bound to find the real murderers’. To this, the DIG had no argument….. the director asked him why people related to IRB were not arrested. The DIG replied there was not enough evidence at this point,” said Sandeep.

“Finalising the investigation meant yet another closure report in the murder case. So, I intervened and with the permission of the CBI director, I rebutted the DIG’s submission. I stated some startling facts from the CBI’s closure report filed in August 2014, which raised strong suspicion about the role of Andhalkar and Kauthale and their nexus with IRB’s chairman Virendra Mhaiskar and others…. I also told the director about the investigation officer (IO) of the earlier CBI probe team, who had told me that he was forced to close the case by senior officers.

I had recorded audio of my conversation with the former IO….The director asked the DIG to hand over the papers of the case to the additional director for verification, and assured me that he will see to it that there is progress in the investigation,” said Sandeep.

In an e-mail response to a query from The Indian Express, a spokesperson from the agency said, “The CBI wishes to clarify that Sandeep Shetty, brother of deceased Satish Shetty, an RTI activist, had met director, CBI last week in connection with investigation of said case.

The director, CBI has assured fair investigation based on the merits and evidence on record. It is further clarified that no such decision has been taken by CBI to file a closure report as of now. During the ongoing investigation, the CBI had arrested two then officials of Maharashtra Police and filed a chargesheet during July 2016 in the competent court at Pune. Further investigation is still continuing and proceeding in the right direction with all fairness.”

The case so far

*After RTI activist Satish Shetty exposed an alleged land scam — in which an offence was registered at Lonavala city police station against 13 persons including IRB chairman Mhaiskar on October 15, 2009 — he started receiving threats and was then brutally murdered on January 13, 2010.

*A Pune rural police team, led by inspector Andhalkar, initiated the probe and arrested six persons in connection with the murder case. But Shetty’s family claimed that the arrested accused were not involved in the murder. The CBI took over the probe in September 2010.

*In December 2011, the Pune rural police filed a closure report (C summary) in the land scam case exposed by Shetty. A few months later, in 2012, IRB scrapped its township project on the disputed land in Kamshet area

*On August 8, 2014, the CBI moved Bombay High Court against the closure report in the land scam, filed by the rural police. The agency sought permission to re-open the case, saying it may be linked to Satish Shetty’s murder. However, just three days later, the CBI filed a closure report in the murder case, giving a clean cheat to IRB’s Mhaiskar and others.

*The agency continued its probe in the land scam, and conducted raids at 21 places in Pune and Mumbai, including the offices of IRB Infrastructure Ltd, on January 5, 2015.

*In February, the CBI re-opened the murder case, claiming it had received “prosecutable evidence” during these raids.

*In April 2016, CBI arrested Andhalkar and Kauthale and stated in its press release that the duo “conspired with others and fabricated and manipulated evidences to shield the real conspirators and killers.” The CBI did not invoke murder charges against them. The duo were charged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 193 (creating false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence, 211 (false charge of offence made) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) of IPC. The sessions courts granted bail to the duo on July 20.

*After being released on bail, Andhalkar addressed a press conference, in which he said that the investigation by the current CBI team (which had arrested him) was going in the right direction, but the probe by the CBI team that had filed the “closure report” in the murder case was “doubtful”.

*Citing alleged lapses in the investigation and believing that it was compromised, Sandeep moved a petition in Bombay High Court, seeking a court-monitored probe. “The petition is still awaiting a court date. But my meeting with the CBI director was positive. I am also sure he will do everything in his power to find the real conspirators and the murderers of my brother Satish Shetty,” said Sandeep.