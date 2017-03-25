Pune: Ridiculed by in-laws for not having a son, woman ‘kills’ husband’s 5-year-old nephew

Mauli Vinod Khandekar (File) Mauli Vinod Khandekar (File)

Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly strangulated her husband’s five-year-old nephew and hiding his body inside a drum in the backyard of her house in Kalepadal, Hadapsar. According to police, the accused, Anita Khandekar, allegedly killed the child as she was often ridiculed by her in-laws for not having a son.

The boy, Mauli Vinod Khandekar, had gone missing from his home in the early hours of Thursday. The family immediately contacted police and a search was launched.

As the search was going on, Mauli’s father Vinod Khandekar received a call from an unknown number. The caller, a woman, told him that Mauli was at the Jejuri railway station. The police team investigating the case tracked down the caller’s location and zeroed in on Anita. Investigation revealed that Anita had made the call from a SIM card that she stole two months ago from a neighbour, said police. During questioning, Anita reportedly admitted to strangling Mauli to death.

Senior Inspector Vishnu Pawar, in-charge of Hadapsar police station, said, “Anita told us that her family members, especially her in-laws, used to ridicule her for not having a son. She was also upset over the fact that Mauli was pampered much more than Anita’s two daughters. She had been nursing a grudge against Mauli and she strangulated him.”

According to police, after Anita murdered Mauli in the early hours of Thursday, she hid his body under a bed in her house. Then she joined the search for the child and pretended to look for him, said police.

Hours later, she allegedly hid the body in a drum in the backyard of the house. Anita allegedly made the call to Mauli’s father, thinking that her family members and police will rush to the station to look for Mauli, and she will get the time and opportunity to dump the body at a spot away from the house.

But by that time, the police team probing the case had started suspecting Anita, based on the location of the caller and the fact that she had used to same SIM card to call her brother a few weeks ago.

She was detained by police and during questioning, she confessed to her crime.

