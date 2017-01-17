Pune: Pre-poll talks take city party leaders to war rooms

The analysis would be put up before the state party leadership to take a decision. (File) The analysis would be put up before the state party leadership to take a decision. (File)

AS THEIR state units engage in a pre-poll discussion for the civic polls, senior leaders of city unit of respective political parties take up the exercise of gauging the impact of possible pre-poll alliance before the actual decision is taken.

“There was nothing on the anvil on pre-poll alliance a week ago as all the political parties had contested the previous elections, state assembly, separately. Thus, the discussion on possible alliance has come as a surprise to many and led them to reconsider the strategy,” said a Congress leader.

Though, a section of the party was against the pre-poll alliance the discussions have begun making the party leaders to rush to war room to work out the possible impact of it on the party prospects, he said.

Senior NCP leader said the discussions on the pre-poll alliance with the Congress are going in positive direction but the final decision would be taken by state leadership. “We have worked out all possibilities for the PMC elections. The advantages and disadvantages to the party for a pre-poll alliance have been studied.

The analysis would be put up before the state party leadership to take a decision,” he said, adding there are various issues that will have to be worked upon in case of alliance as there was very less time to plan a strategy. For Shiv Sena, the local leadership is yet not clear on whether to continue with its ongoing efforts of contesting the elections separately.

“The city unit has completed the interviews of the aspirants. However, the discussions of pre-poll alliance in Mumbai have put a break on the election campaign as all eyes are set on the outcome of the alliance,” said Sena leader.

It was not clear whether the alliance would take place in all the civic bodies or would be for only few, he said, adding the seat sharing in alliance and allotment of seat would be necessary to decide poll strategy. The upbeat BJP camp is busy training workers to reach out the voters at their doorstep and gain confidence of voters.