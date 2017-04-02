Pune: Police chief sacks 5 cops for ‘siphoning off’ demonetised cash

Yes, I have invoked special powers… They have committed a very serious offence and we dealt with them”

IN a first, Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla, invoking extraordinary powers under the Constitution, on Saturday dismissed five policemen from government service with effect from April 1, 2017, for allegedly under-reporting the amount of demonetised currency notes seized in Kothrud from a businessman in the first week of February. The policemen have been identified as police sub-inspector Vikram Rajput, havaldar Hemant Hendre, police naik Ajonath Shirsat, constable Ashwajeet Sonawane and constable Sandip Rithe, all attached to the Kothrud police station.

In view of the seriousness of the offence, the Pune police chief invoked special powers under Article 311 (2) (b) of the Constitution to dismiss the policemen. “Yes, I have invoked special powers bestowed on a police commissioner… and dismissed the five police personnel,” said Shukla. Article 311 (2) (b) grants powers to an authority, in this case the police commissioner, to dismiss or remove a person or to reduce him in rank if the authority is satisfied that for some reason, to be recorded in writing, it is not reasonably practicable to hold a departmental inquiry or an investigation. Saying she will not tolerate any kind of criminality, Shukla said, “They have committed a very serious offence and we dealt with them…,” adding that the action will send out a strong signal to the entire force to stay away from wrongful acts.

Senior police officials said the alleged act of the five policemen had “sullied the image of the Pune police force”. “These five policemen indulged in corrupt ways in a blatant and brazen manner,” said officials. As per the central government’s orders during demonetisation, the deadline for depositing banned old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in banks was December 31. After this deadline, the old currency notes could be deposited in Reserve Bank of India by submitting a declaration form. As per police panchnama records, the Kothrud police team seized old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 — amounting to Rs 20 lakh — from some businessmen on February 2 and alerted the Income Tax authorities to conduct further investigation. Later, it was revealed that police had actually seized Rs 66 lakh. During their investigation, senior police officials found that the five policemen with Kothrud police station were involved in a corrupt act. They were then dismissed from service.

According to Suresh Agarwal, one of the persons questioned by police on the day of the cash seizure, some businessmen had gathered at a spot in Kothrud to meet a person who would help them convert old currency notes into new ones, after payment of a commission. But the Kothrud police team came to the spot and took them to the police station. Agarwal told mediapersons that the next morning, he was made to sign a statement saying Rs 20 lakh was seized, much less than the amount that was actually seized.

The incident came to light when mediapersons raised questions about why information about the cash seizure by Kothrud police station was not shared, when information about seizure of much larger amounts of cash was readily shared by Pune police earlier. On March 3, Pune Newsline had reported that senior police officials were looking into the alleged under-reporting of the amount of cash seized by some policemen.

