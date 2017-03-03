Pune police arrest gangster Chhota Rajan’s aide, recover arms worth Rs 2 lakh

A police team with Chhota Rajan aide Swapnil Kulkarni (extreme left), along with the weapons and ammunition seized from him. Pavan Khengre A police team with Chhota Rajan aide Swapnil Kulkarni (extreme left), along with the weapons and ammunition seized from him. Pavan Khengre

PUNE city police have arrested Swapnil Sunil Kulkarni, an aide of gangster Chhota Rajan and a wanted accused with a lengthy criminal record. They have also seized a carbine gun, three country-made pistols and live ammunition from him. Investigation has revealed that the arms and ammunition were handed over to him to carry out a murder, said police.

The arrest was made by a team from the Sahakarnagar police station, which was working on a tip-off received from the informants of Constable Sanjay Bhapkar. Acting on the information, police laid a trap for Kulkarni at Balajinagar area, where he was arrested.

Arms and ammunition worth Rs 2 lakh was recovered from him, said police.

Senior Inspector Deepak Nikam of Sahakarnagar police station said, “Initial investigation and the questioning of Kulkarni has revealed that the firearms and ammunition were handed over to him in Nashik, a week ago, to carry out a murder. He told us that he had not received details of the intended target. He has a criminal record and is a known member of the Chhota Rajan gang. He has been booked on charges of murder, attempt to murder and other serious offences in the past.”

Kulkarni, an HSC dropout, has various offences registered against him in connection with various activities of his gang, said police.

The investigation was supervised by DCP Pankaj Dahane and ACP Shivaji Pawar and the investigation team comprised Senior Inspector Nikam, Inspector AT Waghmale, API Chetan More and constables Abhimanyu Sonavane, Vijay More, Chandrakant Phadtare, Satish Chavan, Manish Ingale and Praveen Kokne.