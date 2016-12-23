Pune: PM Narendra Modi to visit today, traffic police issue advisory

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Traffic movement on routes connecting the Pune Airport to the College of Agriculture will see some restrictions on Saturday evening, due to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lay the foundation stone of the Pune Metro project. Traffic police have advised commuters to use alternative routes between 4 pm and 8 pm, to avoid congestion and inconvenience.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to land at Pune airport at 6 pm and then proceed towards the new grounds (Sinchan Nagar) of College of Agriculture via the Airport Road, Gold Club, Ambedkar Road, Shahadwal Baba Dargah, Sangamwadi Bridge, Sancheti Hospital, S G Barve Chowk, Simla Office and Chafekar Brothers’ Chowk.

“He will take this route after arriving at the airport at 6 pm and also for his return, after the function ends at about 8 pm. During this time, some restrictions will be imposed on the movement of traffic,” said a traffic official.

“Although most government offices will be closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month, the traffic situation in Camp and Koregaon Park areas is expected to be congested on Christmas eve. We have advised those interested in going to that area to avoid the route that the PM is going to take,” said the official.

Apart from this, only VVIP vehicles will be allowed entry into the College of Agriculture premises, while entry for the rest of the vehicles will be barred.

“Parking arrangements have been done for all vehicles near the venue at an open space near Sinchan Nagar. Those coming from Shivajinagar should take Bhosale Nagar-Range Hills Road to reach the parking area, while those coming from Nigdi or Bhosari should reach the parking lot via the Government Poultry Farm. The road connecting the Poultry Farm with the Range Hills Chowk will remain closed for all other vehicles,” stated an advisory issued by the traffic department.