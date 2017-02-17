RPI(A) sacks state unit chief Bhupesh Thulkar

Athawale-led RPI is a part of NDA and also an ally of BJP in Maharashtra.(Image source: Wikimedia commons) Athawale-led RPI is a part of NDA and also an ally of BJP in Maharashtra.(Image source: Wikimedia commons)

The Republican Party of India (A) on Friday removed its state president Bhupesh Thulkar from his post for campaigning for a party worker who is contesting on BJP ticket in the Pune municipal corporation polls. National executive chairman of RPI (A) Sumantrao Gaikwad made the announcement on Friday.

Gaikwad said there were clear instructions from party chief and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale that RPI leaders would not campaign or hold rallies for RPI candidates contesting elections on BJP’s symbol.

The party had already suspended one candidate from Mumbai for contesting on BJP symbol, Gaikwad said. Athawale-led RPI is a part of NDA and also an ally of BJP in Maharashtra.

However, in several local bodies going to the polls, BJP has assigned its symbol to winnable candidates from RPI (A). Athawale had expressed displeasure over this.