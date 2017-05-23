Pune: MP Raju Shetti starts yatra, aide stays away

MP Raju Shetti started his Atmakhels (repentance) Yatra from Pune on Monday. (File Photo) MP Raju Shetti started his Atmakhels (repentance) Yatra from Pune on Monday. (File Photo)

As Swabhimani Paksha MP Raju Shetti started his Atmakhels (repentance) Yatra from Pune on Monday, his aide Sadabhau Khot was conspicuous by his absence. Khot, a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra, cited ill-health for not participating in the event. However, party sources said that Khot’s increasing proximity with the BJP was being discussed in Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS).

The rift between Khot and Shetti surfaced after the recently-concluded zilla parishad elections. Khot’s son Sagar was given a ticket to contest Sangli, which was opposed by many leaders in the farmer’s union. The norm in the organisation is that leaders do not promote their wards for electoral politics, so Khot’s decision was frowned upon. Shetti had later expressed strong displeasure on the issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now