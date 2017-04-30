Pune mayor stokes controversy over ‘anti-reservation’ remarks

PUNE Mayor Mukta Tilak. PUNE Mayor Mukta Tilak.

PUNE Mayor Mukta Tilak found herself in the eye of a political storm for her alleged remarks which have been interpreted as “anti-reservation”. On Saturday, various political parties protested against her remarks with some demanding her resignation. While speaking at a function in Nashik on Friday, Tilak allegedly made the statement that “Brahmin children go abroad to seek jobs because of reservation policy in force in the country”.

Tilak allegedly had also called for unity among the Brahmins to counter the “growing threats to the community”. Calling her remarks as “anti-reservation”, NCP leaders carried out a protest outside the mayor’s home in Tilakwada. Senior corporator Chetan Tupe said the mayor’s statement reflected the unease the BJP has over the issue of reservation guaranteed to the weaker section of the society by the Constitution. “The mayor herself has been elevated to position thanks to the reservation for women in local self governance bodies. In case she is not comfortable with reservation she should resign forthwith,” he said.

The NCP leaders asked the mayor to apologise for her statement and resign from the post.

