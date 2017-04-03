‘We need to be ready for some harsh decisions’

Mayor Mukta Tilak during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express office. Pavan Khengre. Mayor Mukta Tilak during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express office. Pavan Khengre.

Manoj More: It would be two weeks since you took charge as the mayor of Pune. What are the issues you wish to work upon?

Traffic is a major challenge for Pune. The only way to solve the messy traffic situation is to strengthen the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamadal Limited (PMPML). Also, we need to implement integrated traffic plan in the city. The plan was finalised in 2011, but it has not been implemented. We have to take up the implementation of the revised traffic plan and see if this can be done. Metro is going to be a reality soon and we need to work on end-mile connectivity. The integrated plan should look towards that in terms of parking spaces and other aspects of the last-mile connectivity. We will have to take up the issue with the traffic police and come up with feasible solutions.

Partha Sarathi Biswas: What is your opinion on increasing on-road parking fees? Many of the parking lots of PMC are under-utilised. How do you plan to take up that issue?

We are to yet decide on the matter. But we need to push for full-fledged utilisation of the existing parking lots. Most of the parking lots in bus depots are under-utilised. The matter has to be looked into.

Ajay Khape: Why would people pay for parking, if free parking is available on the road?

We have to look into the creation of maximum parking lots. We have to see if temporary parking lots can be made in amenity spaces. The problem is acute in central Pune, the place which I represent. A special policy has to be fixed for this and will be implemented accordingly.

Atikh Rashid: What is your view on flyovers? At many places, traffic seems to have worsened because of flyovers.

Flyovers are one of the solutions and they are necessary at some places, for example on Sinhagad Road. However, we have to strengthen our public transport system to address the problem once and for all.

Manoj More: You have traveled in a PMPML bus. What is your take on them? Will you be traveling again in a bus? Who is responsible for the bad condition of the buses? Also, was politics the reason for the late appointment of Tukaram Munde as the CMD of the transport body?

The conditions of the buses are bad, lots needs to be changed. Bus stops are not proper and buses stop way ahead of the stop. One of the reasons for the bad condition of buses is that around 300 buses are always parked in the depots. The buses, which were taken on rent, seem to be in far worse condition than our PMPML buses. Spare parts are short in supply. We need to support PMPML to address the situation. In my opinion, we need to strengthen the depots. If the depots are strengthened, incidents of vandalisation of buses will be stopped. There was no politics in the late appointment of the CMD. As a mayor, I have many issues to look after, so I will give equal importance to each and every issue. I will look into full implementation of the development plan. Amenity spaces need to be taken up for development too.

Atikh Rashid: Even the present CMD does not seem to be in the mood to take over the charge of PMPML. He wants an additional charge. What is your opinion on the decision to deduct a day’s pay from errant employees?

The chief minister has made it clear that the present CMD will be handling this full time. There are no questions about it. That was a good move on his part and the civic chief should also think about doing the same to bring about discipline in the working of the PMC.

Garima Mishra: The PMC is all set to take up the ambitious project of riverfront development. What about the free dumping of garbage and construction debris into the river?

Under the riverfront development project, we plan to construct 11 STPs along with collection systems. There are plans for construction of toilet blocks also. Yes, we have to stop the indiscriminate dumping of construction debris and for that, a new project for treatment of construction waste is to be taken up. The municipal commissioner has mentioned this during his Budget speech and this would see construction of bricks from such debris. The National Green Tribunal has talked about stringent fines for people who dump garbage into the river, but that has not been followed meticulously.

Manoj More: What is your opinion on allowing the media and the public in the meetings of the standing committee? What is the truth in the allegations that the chairman and other members earn commission from the tenders passed in the standing committee?

There is not much difference between general body and standing committee, so anyone can attend it. Unlike the general body, standing committee does not see much discussion. However, now that there has been a change in power, changes will happen.

No, this is not true. Our CM has asked for transparency in the working of bodies, so this will happen.

Partha Sarathi Biswas: There seems to be some grey area about the source of PMC’s income post GST. What is your take on the commissioner’s suggestion to increase water tax and property tax?

In my first budget, I had said we need to be ready for some harsh decisions. Also, showy programmes, especially sports events, conducted the by PMC will be trimmed down. We will not be conducting national or international-level competitions anymore. Steps have to be taken to see how we can trim down expenses. I have given instructions to the commissioner to come up with policies accordingly.

Ajay Khape: How are you planning to stop the practice of reallocation of funds?

We have to streamline the process of reallocation. There should be a time-limit for such reallocation.

Ajay Khape: How will you control the spate of concretisation of roads?

In central Pune, road digging has actually helped in stopping wastage. We found out solutions to many problems. There are some benefits of this, but whether to cement the road or not is a question that has to be taken up at an individual level. Technology can be used for proper planning of such things.

Pawan Khengre: What is the logic behind immediately digging up a piece of road once it has been laid up?

This is another topic of discussion. I want to take up training of contractors. Until and unless harsh action is taken, things will not improve. Companies should be given a set period to dig up roads. Some systems have to put in place.

Ajay Khape: What are your suggestions for the budget?

I want to develop Heritage Walk. Additionally, I want to take up programmes for the well-being of adolescent girls. Such girls suffer from malnutrition, among other threats. Girls in the age group of 8 to 12 years should be checked and a roadmap should be taken up. Also, I want to take up works for proper implementation to save the girlchild.

Atikh Rashid: What is your take on the allegations of EVM tampering?

I do not think there is any substance in those allegations. If this was the case, how were 41 corporators from NCP elected?

Garima Mishra: Tell us something about the importance given to sports in the PMC’s budget.

Krida prabhodhini, our in-house sports training facility, is surely not up to the mark. I plan to include CSR funds to help in the development of sports grounds in the city.

Sunanda Mehta: What is it like to be a part of the Tilak family?

Our family has always been in the social field, so I have been helped by it. Tilak’s thoughts are still relevant, and we are trying to take them forward.

Ajay Khape: Has the Tilak surname helped you? Also, do you wish to contest for other posts?

I have always been loyal to the party, which has helped me. If the party wants, obviously I will contest for other positions.

Chandan Haygunde: How will you deal with the demand and opposition to the statutes of Ramganesh Gadkari and Dadoji Khonddev?

Senior leaders of the party will take a decision on that. We do not want to create any differences between communities.

Transcribed by Partha Sarathi Biswas

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now