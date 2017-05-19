Pune man’s bid for Guinness World Record: In 121 days, 121 half-marathons

Pravin Zele. Pravin Zele.

Pune-based businessman Pravin Zele (36), former state-level hockey player, is attempting 121 half-marathons in 121 days with an aim to find a place in the Guinness Book of Records. He started his marathon mission May 1 and plans to complete it August 28. This Sunday, it is Zele’s 21st half-marathon. He has been running barefoot.

Zele, who lost an eye a few years ago, starts running at 4.30 am and continues for two-and-a-half hours till 7 am. He diet mainly includes protein shakes and salads. “In the past, I have done half-marathons of 21 km in 1 hour 40 minutes. This time, I wanted to do something different,” he says. He added that many running enthusiasts join him on the way every day. At the end of the day, he shares the photos of the person running with him on social media to inspire others.

When asked about what got him interested in running, Zele said that a few years ago, in a conversation with his friends, a lot was discussed about the advantages of running.

Soon, Zele joined the bandwagon of long-distance runners. “Within two years, I managed to lose 15 kg,” he said.

Zele is using his marathon to promote eyecare. He lost his eye a few years ago when a ball hit him while playing hockey.

“My eyesight could have been saved by timely treatment by a doctor. Thus, I am dedicating my attempt of Guinness Record to the cause of ‘No more avoidable blindness’,” said Zele.

NIO Eye Care (National Institute of Ophthalmology) has joined his cause and an eye camp will be organised if there are at least 50 people join him in running.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now