Pune: Man held for allegedly ‘sexually abusing’ 12-year-old granddaughter

(Representational) (Representational)

A 77-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 12-year-old granddaughter for over an year. The girl’s maternal aunt and uncle have been booked because they did not inform police about the alleged abuse and for “physically abusing the girl and forcing her to do domestic work”.

The girl, a Class VI student, lost her parents eight years ago and has been living with her aunt in Vadgaon Sheri since then. Police said the aunt works as a domestic help while her husband works for a private firm.

The accused was produced in a magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.