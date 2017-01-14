Pune: Man held for attempting to kill lady colleague in a shared cab

The accused Juber Patel was produced in the court and was remanded to police custody till January 16. (Representation image) The accused Juber Patel was produced in the court and was remanded to police custody till January 16. (Representation image)

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a woman colleague, with whom the accused was in a relationship in the past, police said. “The complainant and the accused identified as Juber Patel work in a multi-national company here and had a break up few days ago and thereafter the complainant had stopped talking to him.

“After their shift got over on Thursday afternoon, they boarded same company cab. While in the cab, both had a dispute after which Juber started manhandling her,” said senior police inspector, attached to Khadaki police station.

The accused asked the driver to stop the car, however, when the driver did not stop the accused opened the door of the moving car and tried to throw the complainant out.

“The two other employees in the car tried to intervene, but the accused continued to thrash her, which prompted the driver to stop the car,” said the inspector.

He added, “Moment the vehicle stopped, the accused alighted from the cab and pulled the complainant out and thrashed her on road and tried to kill her by strangulating her.”

The accused was then overpowered by two employees and driver. “The complainant, who fell unconscious after the incident was rushed to the hospital. After treatment, she alerted the company officials and approached cops and registered a case against the accused,” he said.

Juber was produced in the court and was remanded to police custody till January 16. He has been charged under IPC sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323(causing hurt).