Pune land deal: ACB report gives Eknath Khadse ‘clean chit’

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was probing allegations of financial irregularities against former BJP minister Eknath Khadse in connection to a land deal in Pune, has reportedly told the court that it has not found anything concrete against him.

Acting on orders of the Bombay High Court, the ACB, in April 2017, had booked Khadse — a former revenue minister in the Fadnavis government — his wife Mandakini Khadse, son-in-law Girish Chaudhary and others in connection to allegations made by Pune-based realtor Hemant Gawande.

In his complaint to the police on May 30, 2016, Gawande had alleged Khadse misused his power as a minister and purchased land in Pune’s Bhosari area, owned by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), in the name of his wife and son-in-law at Rs 3.75 crore, as against the market price of Rs 40 crore. He had also moved court.

Sandeep Diwan, SP of ACB’s Pune unit, said: “We have filed a final report in the court. There will be a hearing on the report and the court is expected to with give its ruling. At this juncture, I cannot share the contents of the report.”

Sources, however, said the report states that the probe did not find anything concrete supporting Gawande’s allegations.

When contacted, Khadse said, “The report has been submitted to the court… I am yet to see it. It’s good news if it has given me a clean chit.”

