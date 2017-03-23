Pune: King of mangoes all set to make its way to unchartered territories

Hapus, the king of Indian mangoes, is all set to conquer hearts and markets in Iran, Australia and South Korea. This is the first time Indian mangoes will be exported to these countries, following successful interventions by the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) last year.

D M Sable, head of exports, MSAMB, said while the mangoes to be exported to Australia would require irradiation treatment, those headed for Iran and Korea would require hot water vapour treatment. “The export facilities in Ratnagiri, Vashi and Goregaon are ready and we hope the export season starts by the first week of April,” he said.

Last year, the MSAMB had ferried mangoes via the sea route to the USA. This year, the Board is planning to use the same route towards the end of the season, said Sable.

“During the beginning of the season, the preferred mode of transportation is planes, while towards the end of the season, traders prefer shipping their consignments. After the successful trial last year, we expect more traders to use the sea route this year,’ he said. This year, the MSAMB expects to export nearly 750 tonnes of mangoes to the USA; inspectors from America are expected to be in Mumbai from April 5 to oversee the facilities.

