Pune: In Pimpri, BJP ‘finalises’ 50 candidates, all top party leaders

(Representational image) (Representational image)

EVEN as it goes all out to come to power at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, traditionally a bastion of the Pawar family, the BJP has got a headstart; the party has asked its key players to start campaigning, even before their names are announced as candidates for the civic polls. According to sources, the party has finalised the names of at least 50 candidates, who have already started their campaigns in an aggressive manner. “The party has asked all six general secretaries and second-line leaders to be in the race for nominations to contest the elections. However, they will be picked on the basis of surveys, which are currently underway across all panels in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said Sarang Kamtekar, a BJP general secretary and spokesperson of the party.

Besides the six general secretaries, there are over 40 party members who hold different posts in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and at the state-level, who are in the race for party tickets, and are most likely to be picked as candidates. They have all started campaigning, seeking votes, going door-to-door and distributing pamphlets. They have started making their presence felt on social media.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The filing nomination papers begins on January 27 and ends on February 13. Political parties generally keep the names of candidates under wraps till the last day of filing nominations. “The final decision rests with the Chief Minister and the party president, who will decide on the basis of the survey,” said Kamtekar. However, the BJP has asked its leaders to start campaigning as the party believes that its candidates need adequate time to campaign, as their main political rivals would be candidates of the NCP, a party which has been in power in the civic body for 10 years.

A senior party leader said, “The BJP is struggling to find candidates and is inducting leaders from other parties, primarily from the NCP. The 50 names, which it has zeroed in on, mainly include its top leaders, or those who hold important posts. The party appointed them as they were popular leaders… now they will have to prove their popularity by getting elected directly by the people”.

Kamtekar, who is hopeful about being fielded from Indrayani Nagar, has been campaigning with sitting corporator Seema Salve, who will also contest from the same panel. He has been introducing himself to voters, saying, “I am a BJP candidate from your area”.

Kamtekar is likely to face challenge from former MLA and NCP leader Vilas Lande’s son.

“The party has asked me to start campaigning from Indrayani Nagar… Since the NCP is set to field a strong candidate, the party feels I can take on the challenge. I hope that I am finally picked as a candidate,” he said. Savle said she was confident about being selected as a candidate as she is a two-time corporator. Babu Nair, another BJP general secretary, said he has already started campaigning in Morwadi-Sambhajinagar area. “Yes, when I go to the voters, I present myself as an aspiring candidate,” he said.

“I have roped in at least 4,000 members from our area into the BJP. I am also in touch with voters through social media,” said Nair, adding that he had been campaigning for at least 8-10 hours daily.