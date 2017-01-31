Pune: Impasse continues as NCP-Congress yet to decide on alliance

Both NCP and Congress leaders now say it is the question of few wards which has stalled the talks. File Both NCP and Congress leaders now say it is the question of few wards which has stalled the talks. File

It’s the nitty-gritty which seems to have created a logjam at the possible alliance between Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming civic polls. Sources in the NCP and Congress said that the leaders are now exploring possibilities of a friendly contest in the vexatious wards and go for a grand alliance in majority of the other wards.

Talks on Sunday between leaders had failed to break the stalemate. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan as well as former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has held several rounds of talks and both have expressed their willingness to forge an alliance for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. The failure of the BJP and Shiv Sena to forge an alliance had put momentum back into the talks for a possible alliance.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Both NCP and Congress leaders now say it is the question of few wards which has stalled the talks. “In some of the panels the Congress leaders are asking of last minute chances which we are not ready to give,” said a senior NCP leader. Congress leaders on the other had say in some of the wards where they have sitting corporators the NCP has asked for changes which is not agreeable to them.

Late on Sunday the leaders had met again to talk about a possible alliance but it could not be resolved. Congress leaders it is learnt that have travelled to Mumbai to discuss the question of vexatious wards in their parliamentary board meeting. In some of the wards the parties might agree for a friendly contest and go for alliance across the city at large.

Congress and NCP has kept their lists of 162 candidates ready with majority of the sitting candidates featuring in them. In case the talks fail, the parties will release the lists soon. The last date for filing nominations is February 4.

On Monday three sitting NCP corporators from Pimpri Chinchwad resigned to join BJP while another one resigned to join NCP. In Pune Ravindra Dangekar, a sitting MNS corporator also joined Congress