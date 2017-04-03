Highway liquor ban in Pune: How will we recover cost? We will have to shut down our shops

Owners of affected hotels, restro-bars and outlets talk on how the ban has affected them Owners of affected hotels, restro-bars and outlets talk on how the ban has affected them

Walk into any restaurant, hotel or lounge that serves liquor on a Saturday or a Sunday and the chances are that one may have to struggle to find a place to sit due to the footfall during weekends. However, over the past two days, it’s not ‘business as usual’ at the Pune restaurants, lounges, hotels and bars located on the highways, owing to the Supreme Court order that bans liquor vends within a range of 500 metres from highways.

Sunil Joshi, the chef of Hyatt Pune on Nagar Road, said, “The move has affected the business to a large extent. People visiting the hotel to dine have dropped to almost half since yesterday. The government should mull over it and amend the rule in a way that drunk driving gets controlled. Introducing a ban on serving alcohol itself completely, makes no sense.”

Amol Bansod, F&B manager of Sayaji Hotel located on Mumbai-Bangalore bypass highway, said, “It’s not just about business and money. A number of people’s livelihood will be affected – from suppliers to bartenders to servers etc. The government should have come with a better rule to control drunk driving situation, instead of completely banning the hotels and restaurants from serving alcohol.”

While other hotels are still coming to terms with the low turnout, Harpreet Singh, the co-partner of Rude Lounge on Nagar Road said that he cannot run the lounge only on the basis of food as he will not be able to recover the costs. Hence, unless some amendment comes out in the move, he may have to shut the lounge which he and his partner Vipin Singh had established in 2015 by investing nearly Rs 2 crore.

“We had taken taken a loan for this. How will I repay? We have a staff of almost 50 people. Where will they go after I shut this place. The government says that we can relocate but who will bear other costs?This rule has literally brought us and the entire industry on streets,” he asks.

Praful Chandavarkar, owner of Malaka Spice, which has a branch in Phoenix Marketcity on Nagar Road, said, “In any civilised society, to prevent drunk driving there are ways in the judiciary to punish those caught breaking the rules and are found driving under the influence of alcohol. By choosing not to punish the offenders and instead penalising a legal business and killing livelihood of young entrepreneurs, the law has proven itself to be faulty.”

The government, he said, could have chosen to take harsher action against the drunk drivers like cancelling their driving license forever. “It’s sad that the government is destroying the livelihood of people,” said Chandavarkar. The revenue that the Turf Club on Pune Solapur Highway would generally generate has fallen down by more than 50 per cent, said Vijay Suryavanshi, the F&B manager and banquet booking in-charge at Turf. “We are bearing huge losses. The move is completely wrong and illogical,” he added.

