Pune: Gold bars worth Rs 135 cr ‘robbed’

Gold bars weighing 4.5 kg and worth Rs 135 crore were allegedly robbed from a delivery boy, working for a jeweller in Raviwar Peth, near Balewadi stadium on Thursday morning. A complaint has been registered against unidentified suspects. Police said that they were working on some concrete leads in the case.

Police said Behraram Purohit was travelling with a bag carrying 45 gold bars weighing 100 grams each, from Mumbai on Thursday. The gold was to be delivered to a shop in Raviwar Peth. It got stolen on the way. “A team has been dispatched to Mumbai for further probe,” said an officer from Hinjewadi police.

