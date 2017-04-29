Pune girl’s spaceship design wins NASA award

Tapaswini Sharma Tapaswini Sharma

City-based girl Tapaswini Sharma has won the Honorable Mention Award at the NASA Space Settlement Design Contest-2017, for her project ‘Kirithra Orbis’, from among more than 6,000 project entries received across the world. Tapaswini is a Class X student of Suryadatta National School and had participated in the competition in the ‘Individual’ category.

She has now been invited by NASA to attend the 36th Annual International Space Development Conference (ISDC) in St Louis, USA. Speaking about the NASA Space Settlement Design Contest, Tapaswini said, “I came across details about the contest while browsing the NASA website. I am exhilarated to have been selected and plan to participate again in the future.”

The annual contest was organised by NASA Ames Research Center, San Jose State University, and the National Space Society (NSS) worldwide. With the support and encouragement from her school, Tapaswini developed Kirithra — a honeycomb-shaped space settlement to help humanity live in deep space.

This hypothetical spaceship can house people in the thousands. Its honeycomb structure helps it use space efficiently — by occupying the maximum volume in the minimum area. The space settlement uses only alternate sources of energy to perform basic and complex tasks required for human survival. It is designed for space exploration along with economic stability.

The secretary and vice president of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Sushama Chordiya, said students should be given exposure to visit space centres and become aware of careers in aeronautics.

