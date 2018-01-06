Pune garbage depot land likely to be used to set up Metro station

The land had been in dispute for a long time with officials unable to resolve whether it should be used to set up a metro station or a memorial to the Maratha king. The land had been in dispute for a long time with officials unable to resolve whether it should be used to set up a metro station or a memorial to the Maratha king.

The garbage depot land in Kothrud is likely to be used to build a metro station, with the consulting firm for the Shiv Srishti project saying the land is unsuitable for a memorial to the Warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The land had been in dispute for a long time with officials unable to resolve whether it should be used to set up a metro station or a memorial to the Maratha king. The consulting firm has told the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that the Shiv Srishti memorial can instead be constructed on land near the garbage depot reserved for a Biodiversity Park (BDP).

“The consultant for the memorial has informed the PMC that the land of garbage depot was not appropriate for the memorial and it would instead be constructed on BDP land,” said a PMC officer.

The PMC will take a decision on the matter after holding discussions with the general body, the officer said, adding if the memorial is shifted to BDP land then the garbage depot land would be available for the metro station.

An officer from the Maharashtra Metro said they have communicated to the PMC that the metro rail will be extended to the spot where the memorial would be constructed on BDP land.

“The Maha-Metro rail is planning to extend the route from Vanaz up till Chandni Chowk so the memorial on BDP would get a station on the route,” he said. The Maha-Metro is prepared to start construction of the stations planned from Vanaz to Shivajingar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App