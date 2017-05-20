Pune doctors perform second uterus transplant

The first operation in progress at Galaxy Care Hospital. Source: Pavan Khengre The first operation in progress at Galaxy Care Hospital. Source: Pavan Khengre

A day after the country’s first uterus transplant — when a mother underwent a hysterectomy to donate her womb to her daughter — doctors said the Solapur-based duo was in a stable condition. They also went ahead with the second uterus transplant, during which a 24-year-old woman from Baroda, who has a scarred uterus, was fitted with the womb from her 45-year-old mother.

“We took around seven hours to complete the procedure, from the retrieval of the uterus to the transplant. This is the first time in the world that both transplants were done via minimal access laparoscopic surgery,” Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, Director of Galaxy Care Hospital, told The Indian Express.

The 24-year-old Baroda woman, who underwent the surgery on Friday, has been married for eight years. For six years, she has been in and out of hospitals.

According to gynaecologist Dr Milind Telang, the woman had lost two babies after full term pregnancies and had had four abortions. She has Asherman’s syndrome (scarring of the uterus) and her uterus has been non-functional for the last two-and-a-half years.

“It is a coincidence that the surgeries were planned one after the other. We had taken permission from the state health department and the patients have been in the hospital for a while,” said the doctors.

“We now have to wait for another week to check for organ rejection. This is not in our control,” said Puntambekar.

“There are so many women who want to experience motherhood but are unable to do so due to various problems. Uterus transplant is not recommended for everyone. We have always advised our patients to consider other options like surrogacy and adoption. It is only after intense counselling, and consent recorded on video, that the transplant procedure is taken ahead,” added Puntambekar.

