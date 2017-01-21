Pune: Declare assets amassed between polls, says State Election Commission

The SEC has asked candidates to declare the details of assets they owned during the last contested election, along with details of their existing assets. The SEC has asked candidates to declare the details of assets they owned during the last contested election, along with details of their existing assets.

In a step that would help voters understand the “wealth amassed” by a candidate within a fixed period, the State Election Commission (SEC) has made changes in its rules, on declaration of assets and liabilities, for candidates contesting municipal corporation polls, including the upcoming elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The SEC has asked candidates to declare the details of assets they owned during the last contested election, along with details of their existing assets. In 2004, the Supreme Court, while hearing a PIL, had given a judgment on necessary submission of affidavits by candidates along with their nomination forms. Subsequent changes were made by the court in 2015 on affidavits of candidates and accordingly, the Election Commission has made necessary changes in the format of affidavits to be submitted by candidates, said the SEC.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The affidavit will include a separate submission on details of assets and liabilities declared in previous elections. The candidate will have to mention the year s/he contested the last election, and whether it was for the Lok Sabha, assembly or civic body. The candidate will also have to mention the value of movable and immovable assets, as well as liabilities, declared in the last election.

These details would be in addition to the earlier practise of declaring information about the candidate’s educational qualification, profession, number of children, pending court cases in which punishment could be at least two years, if convicted, number of cases in which s/he has been convicted and faced imprisonment of at least one year, if any, PAN card number, annual income of family, details of total movable and immovable assets of the family, and liabilities.

A sitting corporator said, “The State Election Commission’s decision would create problems for many sitting corporators seeking re-election if they have managed to amass properties by misusing their power. The SEC has already made it clear that the affidavits of candidates would be put up outside polling booths”. The corporator pointed out that there would be hardly any sitting corporators whose assets would not be beyond a corporator’s income, and it would be difficult to convince voters about generation of wealth from other sources of income.

In its order, the Supreme Court had mentioned that the voter’s right to know antecedents of the candidate, including his criminal past, if any, while contesting an election, was fundamental and basic for the survival of democracy so that the voter is able to think and decide, before choosing to elect those who have broken the law as a law-maker.