Pune: DCCBs to hit the streets against ‘slow remittance of old currency notes’

Irked with the slow progress in remittance of old currency notes, the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCCB) has decided to hit the streets in protest. Ramesh Thorat, chairman of the PDCCB, said they were also thinking of knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court to speed up the process.

Meanwhile, the 31 DCCBs in Maharashtra, who had expected quick remittance of the Rs 4,700 crore deposited in old currency notes, will be facing roadblocks in the form of extensive paper work. NABARD’s directions of submitting forms in triplicate posed as a major challenge before the DCCBs, who will now have to prepare these files for submission.

Demonetisation has posed serious challenges before the DCCBs due to several restrictions levied on them by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI had on November 14 barred all the DCCBs from exchanging or depositing old currency notes, following which banks across the country moved the Supreme Court, seeking relief. The apex court had since ordered the remittance of the old currency notes provided that 100 per cent KYC verification of both individual and society accounts is completed.

NABARD had subsequently sent out a circular to the DCCBs, spelling out the documents the banks had to submit for the process.

In its letter, NABARD had defined six annexures, which the DCCBs had to fill and submit. Details of the accounts of individuals, societies, primary agricultural cooperative societies for three of the annexures, while branch-wise details of the notes and total consolidation of the accounts form the other three annexures.

DCCBs had been asked to verify whether all the accounts were KYC verified or not. The documents, as mentioned in the letter, had to be submitted in triplicate along with two CDs containing the same information.

DCCBs in Pune, Satara, Thane, Mumbai, Sangli and others, who had seen substantial collection of funds, are now at a fix to finish the paper work. In case of PDCCB, this will mean submission of around 45,000 documents and two CDs. A rough calculation of the total amount of papers that might be submitted to NABARD comes to around more than 15 lakh. However, NABARD is yet to receive directions from RBI on how to go about the 100 per cent verification process.

Thorat said their situation has not changed an inch and business has come to a halt. “Individual account holders will now appeal to the Supreme Court for justice. On January 9th we will be hitting the roads, to protest,” he said.