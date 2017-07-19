Congress leader Rohit Tilak booked on ‘rape’ charges

Congress leader Rohit Tilak Congress leader Rohit Tilak

Congress leader Rohit Tilak has been booked for rape based on a complaint registered by a 40-year-old lawyer.

A case was registered against Rohit at Vishrambaug police station late on Monday. According to the police, the complainant and Tilak have known each other for over three years. “The complainant alleged that Rohit repeatedly raped her on false promises of marriage,” added an officer. Tilak had been booked under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tilak (37) is the great great grandson of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the nephew of Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly elections from the Kasba Peth seat in Pune against BJP’s Girish Bapat. Tilak’s phone was switched off when The Indian Express tried to contact him for a comment.

