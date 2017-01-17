Pune civic bodies acknowledge ‘diseased waters’, say treatment will take a while

The villagers of Sangrun have resolved to keep the river clean and free from plastic and other pollutants. Express Photo The villagers of Sangrun have resolved to keep the river clean and free from plastic and other pollutants. Express Photo

DESPITE the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) recognising the ‘diseased rivers’ and repeatedly rapping the civic administration to take corrective action to tackle the problem, nothing seems to have transformed the city’s water bodies.

The data available on the website of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), says, “Pune city generates about 451 MLD sewage water. For the treatment of sewage, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has constructed six Sewage Treatment Plants, having a total treatment capacity of 325 MLD and remaining sewage is discharged untreated into the river Mula-Mutha. Disposal of sewage has resulted in deterioration of water quality of these rivers.

Thus, the MPCB has classified the stretch as Class-IV of water quality.” It further says that there is an urgent need to ensure the earliest implementation of a masterplan to improve the quality of river water. Necessary public pressures and follow-up from the PMC and state government is important.

The MPCB is pursuing the follow-up for compliance with PMC by giving directions to improve the quality of sewage water on various occasions and has filed the criminal case in the CJMFC Pune for improvement of quality of river water.

Mahesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC, said in the next four to five years, under the mega 900-project that is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Central government, 100 per cent sewage treatment will be done. “We will not only upgrade existing sewage treatment plants (STP)s but will also construct new STPs. Once the project comes into effect, the problem of poor water quality will be resolved,” he said. The 2010-11 report published by MPCB that assessed the water quality of Mula, Mutha, Pavana and Indrayani rivers, which flow through Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas, and merge into river Bhima, suggested that in Pune, nearly 300 villages from Pune city and 26 villages from Shirur Taluka were getting polluted water as chemical effluents released from the industries were mixed in River Bhima. The release of 700 million litre of untreated sewage water and industrial effluents from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas into Bhima is affecting life in the villages downstream.

The main sources of pollution are untreated sewage, industrial waste, excessive sand mining from the river bed, seepage of pesticides and fertilizers used in modern farming, no water fl ow according to the season and silt in the river bed, states the report. Commenting on the status of pollution in Pavana river, Sanjay Kulkarni, executive engineer (environment), says, “As per the records, it comes under the irrigation department. However, PCMC gives full support in terms of administration. We take precautions so that untreated sewage does not pollute the water through the STPs. The problem arises when there is no electricity because the current STPs are too big to run on generator. We plan to install Express Feeder that will give uninterrupted power supply for the STP. It requires heavy investment and we have floated a tender for the same.” Currently, the sewage generated in PCMC area is around 290 MLD and the installed STP’s capacity is 338 MLD.

River Front Development Plan

Mahesh Dighe, PMC environment officer, said that PMC is currently carrying out a survey for the River Front Development Plan (RFDP), an ambitious project that aims to fulfill multiple objectives. A detailed report and a masterplan will be prepared in consensus with irrigation department and the collectorate. RFDP objectives include — protecting low-lying areas along the river from flooding by building well-modulated embankments ; reducing the impact of obstructions such as bridges, weirs, check dams etc. on flow of water, curbing the sewage flowing directly into the rivers by laying an interceptor sewer, among others.