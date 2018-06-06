Pune: CBI conducts searches at National Defence Academy, Principal among five faculty members booked

The Central Bureau of Investigation office in New Delhi. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) The Central Bureau of Investigation office in New Delhi. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune’s Khadakwasla in connection with the case of alleged irregularities in selection and appointment of teaching faculty at the premier tri-services training institution of the Indian Armed forces.

CBI officials said a case has been registered against five faculty members, including the Principal of the academy, a professor from the Political Science department, two assistant professors of Chemistry and Mathematics and one head of the department. The five have been booked under charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating and sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Based on information received, a Preliminary Inquiry was launched in August last year. Based on the documents that we have scrutinised, we found that these five senior faculty members had submitted fake documents to their appointment and internal promotions. There will be probe whether any other office bearers were also involved in the conspiracy,” said a CBI official.

Back in 2012, the CBI had unearthed a scam in the recruitment of ‘Class C’ employees for the academy. The agency is also currently investigating a case of alleged malpractices in allotment of contract for the purchase of branded clothing for cadets, which involved senior officers of the academy.

