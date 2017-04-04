Pune: BJP MLA’s daughter attacked

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

THE 22-year-old daughter of an MLA was attacked with a sharp weapon by her classmate near her college Monday, police said. The boy was booked on attempt to murder charge. Later, the police invoked IPC Section 354D (stalking) against him. According to the police, the girl was attacked by her 23-year-old classmate, identified as Rajiv Bakshi. Pune City Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla said, “The investigations show that it is a case of a one-sided love affair from the boy’s side.”

A police officer said, “The girl stays at a private hostel near the college. On Monday morning, she was on her way to college when Bakshi tried to stalk her. The two had an argument, after which he attacked her. She sustained severe injuries on her right hand, right forearm and a minor injury on her face.”

The girl’s father said, “She is out of danger now. I have spoken to CM Devendra Fadnavis and he has spoken to the Pune Police Commissioner. The CM has assured strictest action against the boy.”

