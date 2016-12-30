Pune: Six feared dead after fire breaks out at bakery

Pune: At least six people are feared to be dead after a massive fire broke out in a bakery shop. (Source: ANI) Pune: At least six people are feared to be dead after a massive fire broke out in a bakery shop. (Source: ANI)

At least six persons are feared to have died after a massive fire broke out at a bakery in Pune in the wee hours of Friday. The cause of the fire, that broke out in the city’s Kondhwa area, is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the only exit was locked from outside. All the victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh. They used to sleep on the loft inside the bakery shop, ‘Bakes and Cakes’, which is owned by three partners. “We received a call at around 4.45 AM today and immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As we reached the spot, we saw smoke emanating from the shutter of the shop, which was locked from outside,” a fire brigade official said.

The bakery shop owner came to the spot and opened it while efforts were being made to break the shutter. “As soon as the shutter was opened, we saw a huge fire inside and got information that there are bakery workers who were trapped at a loft inside the shop,” the fire officer said.

The deceased have been identified as – Ishad Ansari (26), Juned Ansari (25), Shanu Ansari (20), Zakir Ansari (24), Faeem Ansari (21) and Zishan Ansari (21). “Since the main shutter was locked from outside, all the six got trapped inside and died of suffocation,” the fire official said.

Short-circuit is believed to have caused the blaze. “We have registered a case and investigation is on,” an officer at Kondhwa police station said.

