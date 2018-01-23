At Pune wedding, group thrashes youths fighting ‘virginity test’ for brides

Security personnel keep vigil at Bhat Nagar in Yerwada on Monday. (Express Photo: Ralesh Stephan) Security personnel keep vigil at Bhat Nagar in Yerwada on Monday. (Express Photo: Ralesh Stephan)

Kanjarbhat youths, who are members of a WhatsApp group “Stop the V-ritual” that has been raising voice against their caste panchayat for conducting “virginity tests” of brides on the “first night” of marriage, were beaten up by a group of about 40 people from the community during a marriage at Bhat Nagar in Pune’s Pimpri Sunday night.

Prashant Ankush Indrekar (25), a resident of Bhat Nagar in Yerwada, has lodged a complaint at the Pimpri police station.

After receiving an invitation, Indrekar and his family had gone for the marriage of a Kanjarbhat couple near Zulelal complex in Bhat Nagar, Pimpri. “The marriage ceremony was over by 9 pm. Then, the caste panchayat held a meeting from about 10 pm to 11.30 pm. They talked about demanding money from the bride and groom. Also, there was a discussion supporting the virginity test of the bride, claiming it was a part of their tradition… We did not oppose anyone at the spot. But, they knew that my friends and I are part of the WhatsApp group ‘Stop the V-ritual’. So, they got angry and questioned us and then 30-40 youths, including Sunny Malke, the brother of the girl who got married on Sunday, attacked Saurabh Jitendra Machale and Prashant Vijay Tamaichikar. When I intervened, they also started beating me up. A person even thrashed us with a leather belt. We condemn this act,” Indrekar told The Indian Express.

Indrekar is a real estate agent, while Machale (25) is a student of Fergusson College and Tamaichikar (23) has a private sector job. Based on the complaint by Indrekar, Pimpri police booked 40 people. Senior police inspector Shridhar Jadhav of Pimpri police station said, “We have arrested two persons identified as Amol Bhat and Madhukar Bhat in this case.”

