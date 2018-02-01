Pune: After review, three ICMR institutes merged

As part of a restructuring exercise to bring in more efficiency, three laboratories under the ICMR have been merged with sister institutes working in related or overlapping fields. (Representational Image) As part of a restructuring exercise to bring in more efficiency, three laboratories under the ICMR have been merged with sister institutes working in related or overlapping fields. (Representational Image)

As part of a restructuring exercise to bring in more efficiency, three laboratories under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been merged with sister institutes working in related or overlapping fields. The Enterovirus Research Centre (ERC) at Mumbai — an accredited WHO global specialized laboratory for polio since 2000 — has been merged with Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) while Madurai based Centre for Research in Medical Entomology (CRME) — a WHO collaborative research centre in filariasis and dengue — has now been fused with the Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) at Pondicherry.

Likewise, ICMR’s virus unit at Kolkata will be merged with the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata. There are plans to combine some other institutes as well. “There was a comprehensive review of the functioning of ICMR by an expert panel and among several of its recommendations was the merger of some of these laboratories,” K Vijay Raghavan, Secretary of Department of Biotechnology who is currently holding additional charge of director general of ICMR, told The Indian Express.

He said the merged institutes will continue to remain functional. “Coming together will now improve their functionality,” Dr Raghavan said. The expert committee had been set up by the central government to review the functioning of the ICMR and examine the various research programmes being run by these laboratories, and whether they had enough resources and manpower to continue these.

ERC, Mumbai had played a crucial role in the global polio eradication programme through laboratory support for disease diagnosis and understanding the disease transmission by molecular epidemiology studies. The centre, located on the premises of Haffkine Institute in Mumbai, will now focus its energies on measles and rubella programme. The polio programme would be coordinated by the NIV.

Official ICMR sources the merged institutes will decide on the allocation of work between themselves. “There is tremendous expertise at all institutes and centres and instead of having the scientists work on similar areas, the work will be diversified. The staff continues to remain the same and the centres will remain functional. The merger ensures that there is no duplication of work and scientists will mutually work on different projects,” a source said.

They said as part of ICMR’s strategic plan and agenda for 2030, the research focus will be in attaining the sustainable development goals and pursuance of the national health policy 2017. The ICMR will develop research collaborations with AYUSH agencies with a focus on scientific validation of traditional remedies.

Among other recommendations of the expert panel are creation of state of the art research centres in medical colleges. Diseases identified for elimination such as kala-azar, filariasis, leprosy, malaria and tuberculosis will be taken up on a mission mode, according to the ICMR’s strategic lan 2030.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News Union Budget 2018: Live streaming online of Arun Jaitley's speech