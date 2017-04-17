Pune: A week after RTI activist’s murder, residents take out candle march against ‘goonda raj’ in Kharalwadi

RTI activist Suhas Haldankar’s family lead the march. Express RTI activist Suhas Haldankar’s family lead the march. Express

RESIDENTS OF Kharalwadi took out a candlelight march on Sunday to protest the brutal murder of RTI activist Suhas Haldankar last week. Protesters demanded that the police department should initiate stronger steps to end the “goonda raj” in Kharalwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Deceased RTI activist Suhas Haldankar’s family led the march, which started around 8 pm and moved in Kharalwadi area. It also saw the participation of several activists, residents, intellectuals, shopkeepers and students participated.

Haldankar had, for years, fought against the civic deficiencies in Kharalwadi. He was allegedly murdered by 12 persons, including a former corporator, on April 9. All the accused have been arrested and remanded to police custody.

Haldankar’s family had also met Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla and demanded stringent action.

During the candle march on Sunday, the family reiterated the same demand. “We want justice…We will not rest till the killers of my brother are punished,” said Shweta Kargotkar, Haldankar’s sister.

Kargotkar further said that the police should henceforth ensure that the “goonda raj” here ends, once and for all. “Residents of Kharalwadi have been living in fear for years. The goondas roam freely, especially in the evening. Women can’t move out of their houses in the evening, as miscreants openly drink and create a ruckus,” she added.

Advocate Sushil Manchankar said police presence in Kharalwadi needs to be increased. “All miscreants, who have several cases against them, should be externed or barred from entering Kharalwadi. If the police act tough now, crime will soon be curbed in the area,” he added.

Mancharkar further pointed out that at least 10 murders and 25 attempt to murder cases have taken place in Kharalwadi, yet there has been no strict action from the police — a view echoed by several residents in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now