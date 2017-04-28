Pulwana clash: Jammu & Kashmir principal reinstated after probe clears him

On April 17, hundreds of students, many of them in uniform, took to the streets to protest against the raid on a Pulwama college on April 15 On April 17, hundreds of students, many of them in uniform, took to the streets to protest against the raid on a Pulwama college on April 15

The J&K government has exonerated a college principal from his alleged role in protests in Pulwama that triggered student demonstrations across Kashmir. Education Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari said that they have reinstated Abdul Hameed on the basis of the report of an inquiry he had ordered. “The report has also confirmed trespassing by police. The government will take action against the SHO and DSP in the case,’’ Bukhari said.

Pulwama degree college students had on April 15 clashed with police after they had entered the college premises to arrest those who had stoned an armoured vehicle on the campus three days earlier.

Hameed said an Army officer had called him on April 12 saying that they wanted to conduct a seminar in the college. “I told him that I will consult my colleagues and senior officials…’’ Hameed said that knowing how difficult it would be to hold such a seminar in current situation, he called a staff meeting.

“We were discussing the issue when I heard commotion outside. We went out and saw a Casspir armoured vehicle. The Army officer had come in the Casspir… students mistook it for an Army raid inside the institution and started pelting stones at it,’’ he said.

