Pulwama encounter: Eight security personnel, three militants killed; top developments

Eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were killed when militants sneaked into a district police complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and launched attack on buildings used by the Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operation Group (SOG) on Saturday. According to officials, the attack was carried out by two-three militants at around 4 am and that the operation continued till night as the militants had been using rocket propelled grenades to target security personnel. Subsequently, the Quick Reaction Team swung into action immediately and evacuated the families before launching an operation against the militants. According to PTI, three militants have been neutralised. Six security personnel have reportedly been injured.

Here are the top developments on the Pulwama militant attack

* This was the third attack on security forces’ camp in strife-torn Kashmir since April. The District Police Lines is located on the Shopian-Pulwama road, near the office of the Deputy Commissioner and SSP, Pulwama.

* According to a senior police officer, the militants sneaked into quarters used by SOG personnel with an aim to “inflict heavy casualties on the police”. Four CRPF men and as many personnel from the J&K Police have been killed in the attack, said J&K Director General of Police S P Vaid. He further said casualties could rise as two Special Police Officers, who are reported to be trapped in one of the buildings, have not responded.

* The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the operation to flush the militants out was in process. “The exact number of militants is still not known. Two SPOs are trapped in the building where they have been cornered,” said the MHA.

* In view of the attack, the authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.

*Jammu and Kashmir Police chief S P Vaid insisted that there was “no security lapse” in the ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack. “You cannot prevent (an attack) if somebody is ready to die,” he told reporters.

*Condemning the killing of jawans of the state police and CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said violence of the last three decades or more has taken a heavy toll on the people of the state in terms of death and destruction. She further violence has torn apart the social fabric, inflicted massive economic, academic and other losses besides causing irreparable loss of human lives.

