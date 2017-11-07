Doesn’t matter if he’s Masood Azhar’s nephew, we aim at neutralising all terrorists: Bipin Rawat

Pulwama encounter: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said security forces neutralise all terrorists (File Photo) Pulwama encounter: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said security forces neutralise all terrorists (File Photo)

Army chief Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said security forces aim at neutralising all terrorists, irrespective of their identity. Speaking to the media about the Monday evening’s encounter between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Rawat was quoted by ANI as saying: “Doesn’t matter if he is Masood Azhar’s nephew or anyone else. We aim at neutralising all terrorists, irrespective of from where they belong.”

At least three militants were gunned down by security forces on Monday at Aglar village in Pulwama district. Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar’s nephew Talha Rasheed was one of the three militants killed. During the encounter, a soldier also lost his life and a civilian was injured. Police sources told The Indian Express that a United States Army-issue weapon, appearing to be a Colt-manufactured M4 carbine, was recovered from the hideout. The weapon, possibly lost in combat in Afghanistan, had featured widely in online propaganda posts last week, after an ethnic Kashmiri terrorist from the Rajpora area released pictures posing with it. Also Read: Masood Azhar’s nephew killed in Pulwama; US-made M4 rifle found at hideout was online propaganda weapon

When asked about the recovery of M4 carbine rifle from militants’ possession, Rawat told ANI that it clearly indicates support to the perpetrators from across the border: “This makes it clear that terrorists are getting support from across the border.” Police sources also added that Rasheed was targeted as part of the ongoing police operation against a group of an estimated JeM terrorists sent across Line of Control for carrying out high-profile fidayeen attacks.

