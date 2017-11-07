Coordination among security forces is so good that terrorists are being regularly neutralised: Rajnath Singh

Pulwama encounter: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File) Pulwama encounter: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

A day after security forces neutralised three militants in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Home Minister Rajnath Singh lauded their coordination in action against militants in the Valley. In a statement to news agency ANI, Singh said: “Pakistan indulges in unholy practices but coordination among our security forces is so good that terrorists are being regularly neutralised.”

Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar’s nephew Talha Rasheed is among the three militants killed in the Monday evening encounter with security forces, police sources told The Indian Express. One jawan was killed and a civilian was also injured in the gunbattle which lasted for five hours at Aglar village in Pulwama. This is also for the first time that the police has recovered a US-made M16 rifle from the possession of the slain militants. Police sources also said that two of the three killed militants are Pakistani nationals, including Rasheed. Also Read: Masood Azhar’s nephew killed in Pulwama encounter; US-made M4 rifle found at hideout was online propaganda weapon

Rasheed is the second relative of a top militant commander killed in Valley this year. Earlier this year, police killed Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Musaib at Hajin village of Bandipore. Musaib was the nephew of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhwi.

