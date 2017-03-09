Pulwama: One militant killed by security forces, encounter underway in Padgampora

An encounter between militants and security forces is currently underway in Padgampora, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. One militant has reportedly been killed in the on-going encounter. Troops of 130 battalion CRPF, 55 Rashtirya Rifles and SOG Pulwama are involved in the operation. Security forces have not confirmed or denied the presence of more militants.

According to reports, three to four militants are hiding in a house which the security forces have now surrounded. The location is close to the Srinagar – Jammu national highway. More details are awaited.

