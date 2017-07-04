Pulwama encounter: Two militants killed, three Armymen injured

The Army brought in its elite para commandos in Pulwama on Monday. Express The Army brought in its elite para commandos in Pulwama on Monday. Express

Two militants were killed and three members of the Army’s elite para commandos were injured in a 12-hour joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the CRPF in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Several civilians were injured as police used force to disperse protesters who gathered in large numbers and threw stones at security personnel to help the militants escape. After receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants, the Army on Monday morning cordoned off Behmoona village in Pulwama district. Two militants were killed in the initial exchange of fire after which the teams of J&K Police and CRPF rushed to the village.

A fierce encounter began as the Army brought in its elite para commandos to launch the final assault. Militants resorted to intense firing as the commandos tried to storm the house where they were hiding, causing injuries to the Army personnel. As the operation was launched, locals from Behmoona and adjacent villages took to the streets and pelted stones on the security forces. “The people marched towards the encounter site and in retaliation, the police had to open fire,” Pulwama Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Aslam, told The Indian Express. “Several civilians have been injured”.

“Two militants have been killed so far,” Aslam said, adding “we suspect that two to three militants are still hiding in the village”. Aslam identified the killed militants as Kifayat Ahmad and Jahangir Ahmad.

