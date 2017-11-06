#ParadisePapers
J&K: Encounter between militants, security forces in Pulwama

According to PTI, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district following information about the presence of some militants.

By: Express Web Desk | Srinagar | Published:November 6, 2017 7:09 pm
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, police said.
the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district following information about the presence of some militants.

According to police, the search operation led to a gunbattle after the militants fired towards the security forces’ positions. “The exchange of fire between the two sides is going on but there are no casualties reported far,” a police
official said.

More details awaited

