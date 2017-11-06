J&K: Encounter between militants, security forces in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, police said. According to PTI, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in

the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district following information about the presence of some militants.

According to police, the search operation led to a gunbattle after the militants fired towards the security forces’ positions. “The exchange of fire between the two sides is going on but there are no casualties reported far,” a police

official said.

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district’s Aglar Kandi. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/hg8X8emWED — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd