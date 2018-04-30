Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
  Encounter in J&K's Pulwama leaves two soldiers injured, operation to flush out militants underway

The operation has since been intensified with reinforced efforts to flush out the militants, an Army official said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2018 12:31:16 pm
kashmir grenade attack, kulgam grenade attack, kashmir grenade attack LIVE, Militants started to open fire as the soldiers began closing in on their hideout. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational)
An encounter between militants and security forces has left two soldiers injured in Jammu-Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday morning. A cordon and search operation was launched in the Drabgam area of the district. Security forces received intel that two or three militants might be hiding in the area, a police official told news agency PTI. Militants opened fire as soon as security personnel began closing in on their hideout, the police official added. The operation has since been intensified to flush out the militants, an Army official told PTI.

