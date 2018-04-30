Encounter in J&K’s Pulwama leaves two soldiers injured, operation to flush out militants underway

Militants started to open fire as the soldiers began closing in on their hideout. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational) Militants started to open fire as the soldiers began closing in on their hideout. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational)

An encounter between militants and security forces has left two soldiers injured in Jammu-Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday morning. A cordon and search operation was launched in the Drabgam area of the district. Security forces received intel that two or three militants might be hiding in the area, a police official told news agency PTI. Militants opened fire as soon as security personnel began closing in on their hideout, the police official added. The operation has since been intensified to flush out the militants, an Army official told PTI.

