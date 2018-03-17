Pulwama encounter ends, two militants killed

The house that was damaged during the encounter in Pulwama district. Shuaib Masoodi The house that was damaged during the encounter in Pulwama district. Shuaib Masoodi

The overnight encounter at Balhama village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district ended with security forces gunning down two local militants, who were affiliated to the Zakir Musa-led Ansar-ul-Ghazwat-ul-Hind, police claimed. Forces recovered the bodies of militants, identified as Rasiq Nabi of Tral and Shabir Ahmad Dar of Awantipora, from the debris of the house that was damaged in the encounter.

The two had joined militant ranks last year and were operating in Tral and Awantipora areas, police sources said. Rasiq (23) was a second-year undergraduate student when he left studies and joined militant ranks A large number of people shouting pro-freedom slogans participated in their funerals at Awantipora and Tral. Train services were suspended and schools in Pulwama were shut on Friday to prevent law and order problems. DIG (South Kashmir) Amit Kumar said the two militants were killed in the encounter after a long gunfight. “After attacking the police personnel, the militants escaped and were zeroed in at a house at Balhama,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, J&K police arrested a militant in Kulgam district and recovered one pistol from his possession. The arrested person was identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir. “During checking at Takia Adijan area, one suspect was apprehended with a Chinese pistol, magazine, five live rounds and Rs 10,000,” a police spokesman said, adding that Mir has admitted to his role in subversive activities during questioning.

