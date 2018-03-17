Pulwama encounter: Body of another militant found in J-K

Two militants were killed by the security forces yesterday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File) Two militants were killed by the security forces yesterday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The body of another militant was on Saturday recovered from the site of Friday’s encounter in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, taking the number of ultras killed in the operation to three, police said.

The encounter broke out after an unsuccessful bid by the militants to snatch the weapon of personal security guard of BJP leader Anwar Khan, at Balhama.

“While concluding the search and sanitisation of the operation site, police recovered the body of the third militant. He has been identified as Hamas – a FT (foreign terrorist),” a police spokesperson said.

He said after the encounter ended, the area was sealed to carry out further searches on cooling of rubbles to ensure no damage was caused by any explosive material left over at the encounter site.

“The police started a sanitisation operation in which the area was to be cleared of any unexploded shells/mines after the encounter ended. In this process, the teams of police and other security forces, including the bomb disposal squad, were put on the job,” the spokesperson said.

Two militants were killed by the security forces yesterday.

