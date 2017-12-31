Pulwama attack reminder of how bad things are in Kashmir, says Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the militant attack on the 185 battalion CRPF training camp. (File Photo) Omar Abdullah expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the militant attack on the 185 battalion CRPF training camp. (File Photo)

As Jaish-e-Mohammad militants stormed a paramilitary training centre in South Kashmir on Sunday and killed four CRPF personnel, the Nation Conference (NC) called it a reminder of the grim situation in the Valley.

Party president, Omar Abdullah, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the militant attack on the 185 battalion CRPF training camp in Pulwama district’s Lethpora area. “As the year draws to a close we get a terrible reminder of how bad things are in the valley. My condolences to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the attack,” Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, a party statement said NC president Farooq Abdullah and Omar have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack. The statement said the NC leaders while extending their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the slain CRPF personnel, expressed solidarity with them in their moment of inconsolable loss.

Heavily armed militants ambushed the camp at around 2.10 am after hurling grenades and resorted to indiscriminate firing during which four CRPF personnel were killed. While one of them died on the spot, the other three succumbed to injuries in the hospital. “They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries,” PTI quoted CRPF officials as saying.

