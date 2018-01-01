Pulwama attack: Congress attacks govt’s foreign policy

CRPF personnel pay tribute to their colleagues killed in the attack in Pulwama on Sunday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) CRPF personnel pay tribute to their colleagues killed in the attack in Pulwama on Sunday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

The Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the BJP government over its foreign policy, arguing that the continuing terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir showed that anti-national forces do not fear India and the government’s foreign policy has been a failure.

After the terror attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said such attacks send a message that anti-national forces do not fear India. Modi had claimed that he would teach Pakistan a lesson. “He should now decide what that lesson is. The Congress will support him if he takes any step in the interest of the nation. But he must do something immediately,” she said.

She said casualties in ceasefire violations have gone up. “It is a sign of failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy,” she added. Dev said there are reports of a secret dialogue between the national security advisers of India and Pakistan.

The government should inform Parliament about the dialogue. “You have a talk after Christmas and an attack happened today in Pulwama. We are unable to accept these two. We do not oppose dialogue (with Pakistan) but what is the result of this, if an attack dampens the image of the country,” Dev said.

A group of ex-servicemen, including retired Major General Satbir Singh, chairman of Indian Ex-servicemen Movement, addressed the media with Dev. They expressed concern over the increase in the premium of ex-servicemen’s contributory health scheme.

