Pulwama attack an act of desperation, says CRPF official

The suicide attack on district police lines in south Kashmir’s Pulwama was an act of desperation by militants in the wake of killing of many of their commanders recently, a top CRPF officer in the valley said on Monday. CRPF IGP (Operations), Kashmir sector, Zulfiquar Hasan, said that the force’s success against the militants would only surge and effective steps would be taken to deal with such threats. “In recent days, some top militants were killed in south Kashmir in which there was an important role of CRPF battalions,” he told reporters in Pulwama.

“We understand that these people (militants) in their desperation are trying to attack security forces and inflict damage. We are ready to tackle this situation and in the coming days, our success will surge,” he said.

Hasan visited the District Police Lines, Pulwama which was stormed by three foreign militants of a “fidayeen” (suicide) squad on Saturday.

Four CRPF jawans and four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel lost their lives in the pre-dawn attack. All the three militants were killed in the nearly 24-hour-long operation.

The IGP CRPF said the security forces displayed extreme bravery during the attack.

“The CRPF’s 182 and 183 battalions displayed extreme bravery in partnership with Jammu and Kashmir Police. It was challenging as there were families of the forces’ personnel. So, with extreme bravery, all three terrorists were killed and civilian families protected,” he said.

Hassan said among the injured, three were critical and would be shifted to Delhi for specialised treatment if the need arose.

“We hope all of them are discharged in good health. If there is a need of shifting them to Delhi from Srinagar, we will do that after they get stable,” he said.

