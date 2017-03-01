‘Pulsar’ Suni indulged in human trafficking: Congress MLA 

A senior Congress leader and MLA, P T Thomas, on Wednesday sought a comprehensive inquiry into reports that ‘Pulsar’ Suni, prime accused in the actress abduction case, had allegedly indulged in human trafficking and gone abroad using fake passport, sometime back. Thomas said that he had written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard. “I have got some indications, from some reliable sources, that the accused had gone abroad using fake passport and he had indulged in human trafficking during the period,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. The MLA said he did not have any other details or evidence in this regard. But, police could probe the matter, he said.

He also wanted the state government to investigate allegations that Suni had abducted some other actresses also in the same manner before. The actress, who starred in Tamil and Telugu films besides Malayalam, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men on the night of February 17 near Kochi. Six persons, including prime accused ‘Pulsar’ Suni and his five accomplices, had been arrested in connection with the incident that created an uproar.