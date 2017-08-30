Pulled Akhilesh government’s strings, got lucrative UP lifetime award

Akhilesh Yadav with Yash Bharti winners last year. File Akhilesh Yadav with Yash Bharti winners last year. File

A TV anchor who conducted the Saifai Mahotsav for the Akhilesh Yadav government; an officer at the Chief Minister’s Office who recommended his own name; a researcher who listed his two-month “field work” in Meghalaya as an achievement; self-styled founder of “the revolutionary ideology of manufacturing unique and handmade clothes based on jyotish and psychology;” candidates recommended by the CM’s uncle and a local editor.

These are illustrative of the winners of the UP government’s lucrative Yash Bharti awards between 2012 and 2017, a Right to Information application by The Indian Express has found. These awards, meant to “generate social awareness in the society,” carry a one-time payment of Rs 11 lakh and a lifetime monthly pension of Rs 50,000.

These were instituted by Akhilesh’s father and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1994 but were discontinued during the BSP and BJP regimes in between.

The Indian Express accessed nomination details of 142 of the estimated 200 winners in 2012-17 under the RTI Act to find that it was largely an exercise in patronage and favours — there was no defined process of application or selection. Many of the winners were linked to the Samajwadi Party, many applications were sent through the Chief Minister’s Office although the Culture Department was, officially, in charge of the awards.

RTI records reveal that at least 21 winners sought the awards for themselves by writing directly to the CMO. At least six winners were recommended by SP leaders, including two by Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav and one by senior leader Azam Khan. Two names were put forward by Raja Bhaiyya, a former minister in the Akhilesh government. Three winners were “endorsed” by Sunita Aron, Resident Editor in Lucknow of the Hindustan Times, via an email to the Chief Minister’s office.

The Yogi Adityanath government is reviewing these awards, specifically the provision of lifetime pensions that was introduced by the SP government in 2015 — one winner, at the age of 19, is the daughter of an IAS officer.

Anuradha Goel, Joint Director, Culture Department, UP, stated that while Rs 4.66 crore was earmarked for these pensions this year, 2017-18, no money has been spent so far. She said that the Culture Directorate has asked for a review of the awards. However, when contacted, UP Culture Minister Lakshmi Narain Chaudhary said: “There is some thinking within the government on the Yash Bharti awards and pensions but we have not taken any decision (on whether to scrap them).”

When contacted, Rajendra Chaudhary, SP spokesperson, said, “The BJP wants to stop every good work done by our government. Yash Bharti was to felicitate personalities from different fields. Every awardee was selected by a high-level committee after due process.”

What the due process was isn’t clear. Consider some of the winners:

* Shikha Pande was an external co-ordinator for Doordarshan when her name was recommended by Jai Shankar Dube, additional district magistrate of Lucknow on September 9, 2016. Her CV states: “Since last four years, I have conducted the Chief Minister’s programmes at 5, Kalidas Marg, which were appreciated by the CM.”

* Ashok Nigam, who won the award in 2013, writes in his CV: “Presently executive editor of Samajwadi Party magazine Samajwadi Bulletin.” He adds that he is “basically an author of socialist ideology.”

* Ratish Chandra Agrawal, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Chief Minister, recommended his own name to the Culture Department on September 3, 2016.

* Nawab Zafar Meer Abdullah, who won the award in the sports category, is a descendant of Nawab Ahmed Ali Khan, the prime minister of erstwhile Awadh. His CV states his profession as “business” and his workplace as “Lucknow and whole India”.

* Kashinath Yadav, national president, Samajwadi Party Cultural Cell, submitted his CV on April 27, 2016, under the party’s letterhead. His CV states that he “conducted different programmes, sang and publicised policies of Samajwadi Party as its chief cultural cell chief” and that “he has performed Bhojpuri folk songs in the Saifai Mahotsav since 1997”.

* Hariprasad Mishra wrote to the CM on May 31, 2016, that he was a “jyotish expert, vaastu expert and doing social work since 40 years”. On his one-page CV, he wrote that he has “performed more than 10,000 marriages and performed marriages of poor families free of cost and have written religious books”.

* Maninder Kumar Mishra, son of SP leader Murlidhar Mishra and a PG diploma-holder from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, wrote in his CV that he conducted field work for two months on the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya in 2010. Mishra has authored books on socialism, including one on Akhilesh, titled “Samajwadi Model ke Yuva Dhwajwahak: Akhilesh.”

* Oma Upadhyay, who got the award in 2016, stated in his CV that he “founded the revolutionary ideology of manufacturing unique and handmade clothes based on jyotish and psychology in 2010”.

* Archana Satish’s proposal was prepared while she was conducting the award ceremony in Lucknow on October 27, 2016, and approved on stage by Akhilesh. Her CV states: “The anchoring of the prestigious Saifai Mahotsava programme is also being done by me for the last three years”. It adds that she “anchored a very prestigious programme of UP government NRI DIWAS at Agra on January 4 and 5, 2016”.

* Surabhi Ranjan is the wife of then chief secretary Alok Ranjan. Her name was recommended by Mahesh Kumar Gupta, then commissioner, Lucknow Division, who wrote on September 28, 2015: “Surabhi Ranjan is a renowned singer and the pride of UP… Devoted to music, Ranjan has performed at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi; Lt Governor, Delhi’s Raj Nivas; Lucknow Raj Bhawan… and several other places since the last 30 years.”

* Shivani Matanhelia, daughter of Congress leader the late Jagdish Matanhelia, received the award in 2016. She teaches music at MDPG College at Pratapgarh and her CV states that she received eights awards earlier, seven of them from local organisations in Pratapgarh.

* Hemant Sharma, the senior journalist who resigned recently from India TV, received the award in 2016. His CV states: “Pehle lekhan ko gujar basar ka sahara maana, ab jeevan jeene ka (Earlier, I considered writing as a means of livelihood, now it is a way of life).” It claims that he was the “only journalist who covered the Mahakumbh 1989, 2001 and 2013”.

According to the RTI records, one of the youngest winners is Sthavi Asthana, 20, who studies Law at the National Law University, Delhi, and is the daughter of Himanshu Kumar, a principal secretary-rank IAS officer with the UP government. Asthana won the award last year in the sports category for Equestrianism.

Records show that three nominees were endorsed by Sunita Aron, Resident Editor in Lucknow of the Hindustan Times: Dr Qamar Rehman, director and dean (research) at Amity University; Ravi Kapur, photographer; Atul Tiwari, filmmaker.

The records include an email Aron wrote to G S Naveen Kumar, then special secretary to the chief minister, under the subject “Pl remind CM”. “Dr Qamar Rehman had given her bio to CM to Yash Bharti. CM had marked the letter and given to — I don’t remember whom. She is a deserving candidate. Ravi Kapur — Photographer — Perhaps CM had promised him Yash Bharti. If so, pls remind him. Atul Tewari — a very talented author, film maker who made a serial on Constitution, is also from Lucknow. He has also asked me to mention his name.”

The records include Kumar’s response: “Dear Madam, these are Yash Bharti references from Honble CM. Already forwarded to Partha sir. He asked me to share it with you as well. For your kind perusal.” The secretary to the chief minister at the time was Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma.

When contacted, Aron said, “If I can get the Yash Bharti for others, why would I not try for it myself? In fact, I turned down the offer from the CM’s office. All the three had met the CM in their individual capacity. They excel in their field. I just endorsed their credentials. There is a difference between feedback and recommendation.”

Records show that the names of Yogesh Mishra, a journalist, and Sunil Jogi, chairman of the Hindustan Academy in Allahabad, were recommended by Shivpal Yadav. Urdu poet Nawaz Deobandi was recommended by Azam Khan, and Narendra Singh Rana and Deepraj Rana by Raja Bhaiya. Narendra Singh is a BJP leader and Deepraj is listed as an actor.

