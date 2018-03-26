Puducherry: Three BJP MLAs nominated by LG Kiran Bedi denied entry into assembly

“It’s been brought to our notice that 3 nominated BJP MLAs have been obstructed from coming into the assembly despite clear orders of the Madras High Court,” Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said. “It’s been brought to our notice that 3 nominated BJP MLAs have been obstructed from coming into the assembly despite clear orders of the Madras High Court,” Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said.

Three BJP MLAs, who have been nominated to the Puducherry legislative assembly by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, were denied permission to enter the Puducherry Assembly by Speaker V Vaithilingam on Monday. This, when the Madras High Court has upheld the nomination of the three MLAs.

After the marshals stopped them, the three MLAs — V Swaminathan, KG Shankar and V Selva Ganapathy — staged a protest outside the assembly.

The MLAs were nominated by Bedi last year but Speaker Vaithilingam had cancelled their nominations on November 12, 2017. On Sunday, too, Vaithilingam reiterated that the government will not recognise the nominations.

Reacting to the development, Bedi said she will take the required action in the matter. “It has been brought to our notice that 3 nominated BJP MLAs have been obstructed from coming into the assembly despite clear orders of the Madras High Court. I am calling for a report from the Chief Secretary and will take required follow-up action,” the LG told news agency ANI.

Earlier, Vaithilingam had sought clarifications regarding the nominations of the three MLAs from the Centre. The three were administered the oath of office by the LG at Raj Nivas on July 4 last year. The nominations were jointly protested by Congress and DMK.

The Madras High Court had, on March 22, upheld the nominations of the three MLAs under the Union Territories Act 1963. Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan had challenged the appointment of the three MLAs through a public interest litigation (PIL) petition.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd