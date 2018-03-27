Puducherry: Three BJP MLAs nominated by Kiran Bedi denied House entry

Kiran Bedi (File) Kiran Bedi (File)

There was drama at the Puducherry Assembly on Monday after three nominated MLAs of the BJP, whose appointments were caught up in a legal tussle over several months, were denied entry by Speaker V Vaithilingam.

As per the Union Territories Act, 1963, which allows the Centre to nominate three persons as members of the Assembly, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had nominated the trio last June. They were denied entry into the Assembly by the Speaker of Congress-ruled Puducherry, saying that the nominations were in contravention of constitutional provisions. A week ago, the first bench of the Madras High Court upheld the nominations.

On Sunday, the Speaker clarified that there was no change in his decision to not recognise the nominations. This was conveyed in a letter to the MLAs by Assembly Secretary A Vincent Rayar.

On Monday morning, the three MLAs reached the Assembly with a copy of the HC order. However, they were denied entry by security guards who cited the Speaker’s order. The three MLAs then squatted on the ground, carrying placards demanding that the government execute the HC order. One of the MLAs fainted during the protest and was taken to hospital.

Bedi said, “I am calling for a report from the CS (Chief Secretary) and will take required follow-up action at our administrative end. The Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs shall be informed accordingly.”

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the decision was taken by Speaker Vaithilingam. “It has been announced in the Assembly that we will move SC in this case,” he said.

